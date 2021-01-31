A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Rhode Island including Newport. The storm is expected to overspread the region Monday morning. We’ll have updated cancellations and delays throughout the duration of the storm.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...snow will be heavy and wet across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts. This may increase the risk for power outages, in addition to the gusty northeast winds.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.