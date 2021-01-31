A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Rhode Island including Newport. The storm is expected to overspread the region Monday morning. We’ll have updated cancellations and delays throughout the duration of the storm.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern
  and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...snow will be heavy and wet across Rhode
  Island and Eastern Massachusetts. This may increase the risk for
  power outages, in addition to the gusty northeast winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

