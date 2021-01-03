What’s Up Newp’s Authors’ Series continues on Monday, January 4 at 11:30 am when Cornelia Dean joins us for a live virtual video conversation.

What’s Up Newp’s Authors’ Series is sponsored by Charter Books, opening at 8 Broadway in 2021. Shop them now, online, at https://www.charterbookstore.com/

Cornelia Dean is a Distinguished Lecturer and Writer-in-Residence at Brown University and a science writer and former science editor of The New York Times. In her editing tenure in the newspaper’s science department, members of its staff won every major journalism prize as well as the Lasker Award for public service. She began her newspaper career at the Providence Journal.

Her first book, Against the Tide: The Battle for America’s Beaches was published by Columbia University Press in 1999 and was a N.Y. Times Notable Book of the year. Her guide to researchers on communicating with the public, Am I Making Myself Clear? was published in 2009 by Harvard University Press.

She is at work on a book about the misuse of scientific information in American public life. In addition to her work at Brown she has taught at Harvard, where she has twice been honored for distinction in teaching, and at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and elsewhere. She is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a member of the Corporation of Brown University, her alma mater, and was a founding member of the advisory board of the Metcalf Institute for Environment and Marine Reporting.