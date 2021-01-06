What’s Up In Newport County Today

Wednesday, January 6

by Ryan M. Belmore

Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

Good Morning,

Governor Raimondo is quarantining for the second time in less than a month following close contact with a person who has COVID-19. Because of this, her weekly COVID-19 press briefing will be pushed from Thursday to Friday this week.



We caught up with John Elkhay from Chow Fun Food Group yesterday to learn more about the future of Harry’s Bar & Burger on Thames Street. Read what he had to say here.

Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with these 55 job opportunities.



RIDOH reported yesterday 1,081 new positive COVID-19 cases (total now 93,582), 15 new fatalities (total now 1,870) and 409 hospitalizations.



Today through Saturday, the Newport MFA, Salve Regina’s creative writing degree program, will present virtual readings and craft talks from best-selling authors and faculty members. Staff, faculty, students, and members of the public are invited to attend these creatively inspiring events.

Salve Regina students who have managed a growing stock portfolio as part of an MGT-320 Investment Planning class in fall 2020 donated $15,000 in earnings from the fund during the holiday season. The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center were among the organizations to receive a donation.



Rhode Island Monthly gives us a peek inside the masterful renovation of an 1803 Freemasons lodge in the heart of Historic Hill.

Newport Hospital Community Lecture Series: Join Dr. Anthony Napoli, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine and Chair of Emergency Department, and Lisa Lima-Tessier, MSN, CEN, NEA-BC, Director of Emergency and Respiratory Services, virtually this Thursday at 6 pm for a conversation about the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic, life in the John A. and Hope H. van Beuren Emergency Department, vaccine and treatment information, and how to stay safe.



Happy Birthday today to Suzanne Kissell, John Ankelman, Rich Gastwirt, Judy McLennan, and Lee Rekas!

The latest headlines from What’s Up Newp



55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

Michelle McGaw officially sworn in as House District 71 representative

$14 million restoration of St. George’s Memorial Schoolhouse completed

Restaurant business, building at 464 Thames Street listed for sale

Potter League for Animals will host a drive-thru pet food pantry in Warwick on Jan. 9

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Mohegan Sun Arena Reimagined With Live Televised Events Throughout The Pandemic

Job Opportunity: Accounting Assistant at Newport Festivals Foundation

Obituary | Edmund B. Silveria

LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Covid-19 Status Update (Jan. 7 at 4:30 pm)

More than $100,000 in grants available through Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund

LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing (Jan. 8 at 1 pm)

Obituary | Janice Leary

What’s up in Newport County today: Tuesday, January 5

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

️ Weather

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Wednesday – NNW wind around 10 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night – NNW wind around 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 45°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm

High tide at 12:56 am & 1:15 pm | Low tide at 6:26 am & 6:46 pm

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 55% lighting

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, keep an eye on whatsupnewp.com for pop-up broadcasts.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by @amanndaleigh_photography -“January sunsets”

Tag your photos with #WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured by us.