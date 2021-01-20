What’s Up In Newport County Today
Wednesday, January 20
Good Morning,
🌊 Governor Raimondo’s confirmation hearing for U.S. Commerce Secretary has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 26. The process and hearing could take a couple of weeks and Raimondo said that she plans to serve as Governor until the completion of her confirmation hearing. Raimondo will deliver a State of the State Address on February 3.
🌊 Searching for a new job, gig, or career? Here are 85+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.
🌊 What’s Up Newp was the first to report the news on January 6 – if the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade happens this year, it will likely be in September.
🌊 According to a News Media Statement from the Alliance For Audited Media, the Newport Daily News average daily paper circulation in Quarter 3 of 2020 dropped to 4,041. Just 3,171 now receive the paper daily by home delivery/mail.
🌊 Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown), and Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) on Sunday, January 24 are hosting a virtual conversation with U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on taming climate change under the Biden administration.
🌊 The International Tennis Hall of Fame will commemorate Black History Month by hosting two online speaking programs that shine a light on the history of Black tennis and its cultural impact on and off the tennis courts.
🌊 The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center collected more than 5,200 lbs of food on Monday. Way to go, Newport County!
🌊 ecoRI news reports on how more than 500 community members flooded Zoom last Tuesday night to witness the launch of the Rescue Rhode Island Act, a $300 million legislative package meant to simultaneously address climate change, racial injustice, and economic inequality, among other crises.
🎉 Happy Birthday today to Mike Kowalczyk, Benjamin Ricci, Vicki Patterson, and Mary Rezendes.
🌊 On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 data;
- Tests Prior Day: 8,736
- New Positive Cases: 361
- Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.1%
- People Hospitalized: 366
- New Fatalities: 14
Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic
- Total Tests: 2,298,001
- Total Positive Cases: 107,066
- Total Fatalities: 2,045
Vaccine
- First Doses Administered: 46,817
- Second Doses Administered: 11,049
- People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243
- Total Doses Administered: 57,866
🌊 RIDOH has updated its list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.
Without further ado, let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…
The Latest From What’s Up Newp
What’s Up Today in Newport County
⛅️ Weather
- Today – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
⚓️ Marine
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 20, 01:00 PM EST until January 21, 01:00 AM EST
- Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – NW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 44°F.
🌞 Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:47 pm
- High tide at 12:50 am & 1:05 pm | Low tide at 6:18 am & 6:18 pm
- Moon: Waxing Crescent, 7 days, 42% lighting
🎄 Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Toning in ’21 Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 6:30 pm – Makers Meet-Up
🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
🏘 City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
|We’ll See You Out There
