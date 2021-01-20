What’s Up In Newport County Today

Wednesday, January 20

Good Morning,

🌊 Governor Raimondo’s confirmation hearing for U.S. Commerce Secretary has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 26. The process and hearing could take a couple of weeks and Raimondo said that she plans to serve as Governor until the completion of her confirmation hearing. Raimondo will deliver a State of the State Address on February 3.



🌊 Searching for a new job, gig, or career? Here are 85+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.



🌊 What’s Up Newp was the first to report the news on January 6 – if the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade happens this year, it will likely be in September.



🌊 According to a News Media Statement from the Alliance For Audited Media, the Newport Daily News average daily paper circulation in Quarter 3 of 2020 dropped to 4,041. Just 3,171 now receive the paper daily by home delivery/mail.

🌊 Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown), and Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) on Sunday, January 24 are hosting a virtual conversation with U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on taming climate change under the Biden administration.

🌊 The International Tennis Hall of Fame will commemorate Black History Month by hosting two online speaking programs that shine a light on the history of Black tennis and its cultural impact on and off the tennis courts.



🌊 The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center collected more than 5,200 lbs of food on Monday. Way to go, Newport County!



🌊 ecoRI news reports on how more than 500 community members flooded Zoom last Tuesday night to witness the launch of the Rescue Rhode Island Act, a $300 million legislative package meant to simultaneously address climate change, racial injustice, and economic inequality, among other crises.

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Mike Kowalczyk, Benjamin Ricci, Vicki Patterson, and Mary Rezendes.



🌊 On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 8,736

New Positive Cases: 361

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.1%

People Hospitalized: 366

New Fatalities: 14

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,298,001

Total Positive Cases: 107,066

Total Fatalities: 2,045

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 46,817

Second Doses Administered: 11,049

People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243

Total Doses Administered: 57,866

🌊 RIDOH has updated its list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.

Without further ado, let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

Secretary Gorbea delivers $223,000 to Rhode Island communities for March 2 Special Election

Shine Sister Shine: CT Folk Troubadour Lara Herscovitch Releases New Children’s Book

Now Hiring: 85+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

International Tennis Hall of Fame to host Black History Month Virtual Speaker Series

Social Enterprise Greenhouse seeks social entrepreneurs for Spring 2021 Impact Accelerator Program

Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host a virtual conversation on climate change with Senator Whitehouse

RI House Republicans call on Governor Raimondo to set a specific date for the transference of power

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Governor Raimondo to deliver State of the State Address on February 3

LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update (Jan. 21 at 4:30 pm)

Plans underway for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2021

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Jay Psaros, The Restless Age, and Alice Howe to Play Boch Center’s Ghost Light Series Jan. 22

Obituary: Alan Gross

Obituary: Jeffery M. Steeves

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Today – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 20, 01:00 PM EST until January 21, 01:00 AM EST

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 44°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:47 pm

High tide at 12:50 am & 1:05 pm | Low tide at 6:18 am & 6:18 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 7 days, 42% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

We’ll See You Out There

📷 @andrewj_brooks – Golden hour bokeh on the rocks

