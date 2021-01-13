What’s Up In Newport County Today

Wednesday, January 13

Good Morning,

🌊 La Vecina Taqueria is bringing authentic, legit Mexican Street tacos to Newport beginning January 18.



🌊 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 25 Newport County real estate sales/transactions that took place last week, as well as his thoughts on the current and future real estate market.



🌊 The opening of Plant City X has been pushed back from Friday, January 15 to Monday, January 18.



🌊 Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will join What’s Up Newp today at 2 pm for a live virtual video conversation. Watch it live on our website or Facebook Page.



🌊 Newport City Council will host its first council meeting of 2021 this evening at 6:30 pm, here’s what’s on the agenda.



🌊 Yesterday we began the (long) process of upgrading our website. We’ll be working with some of the best newsroom developers in the business over the next several weeks to build an easy to use, fast, and dependable website. With nine years of stories and data, it’s a big process. We’re hoping to launch the new website by March 1. You shouldn’t see or experience anything different during this time. If you do, please do let us know.



🌊 RIDOH reported yesterday 661 new positive cases of COVID-19 (11,580 tested), 23 new fatalities, and 402 hospitalizations. According to RIDOH, 36,649 people have received 1 dose of the vaccine, 6,074 people have received two doses of the vaccine/are fully vaccinated. We expect to see updated COVID-19 data by city/town later today. We’ll update this story once we receive and go through the data.



🌊 Governor Gina Raimondo will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 13 to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. The Governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health. We’ll carry it live here when it happens.



🌊 In her first dispatch for The Groundtruth Project, The Public’s Radio‘s Antonia Ayres-Brown reports on some of the local efforts to address deep-rooted inequity in Newport – In Newport, leaders tackle the inequity of a city famous for its affluence.



🌊 Resolutions condemning the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week and calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office were introduced in both chambers of the Rhode Island General Assembly on Tuesday. The Senate gave immediate consideration to and passed its resolution, which was sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown).



🌊 Salve Regina University is planning a celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. January 20 – 23.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Joanne Martin, Olivia Sahlin, Paul Lombardi, and Jennifer Jones, enjoy your day!

⛅️ Weather

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Wednesday – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night – WSW wind around 7 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:39 pm

High tide at 7:41 am & 8:03 pm | Low tide at 12:34 am & 1:55 pm

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

We’ll See You Out There

📷 _hmbphotography – “float on”