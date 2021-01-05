Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

Tuesday, January 5

Newport County residents will be admitted for free to The Breakers and its historic grounds on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9 and 10, the last two days of Holidays at the Newport Mansions and the new outdoor light display, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

It’s still two months out, but we’ve gotten the question a lot – “what’s going to happen to the 2021 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade?”. We asked around to find out how leaders are feeling right now about the event (scheduled for March 13).



“With the slow distribution, it doesn’t appear that we would be ready by March. This is unfortunate as I think everyone had such high hopes that we would have had the vaccination by then,” Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano told What’s Up Newp via email on Sunday.



“From our standpoint, we plan on going on March 13, 2021, if the City and State let us. If not, we alternatively want to have one in September, if again the City and State say yes. Otherwise, we will probably forgo the year”, Dennis Sullivan from the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee told What’s Up via email on Monday.



We’ll keep an eye on it.

The Aquidneck Land Trust recently received a $100,000 gift to its Glen Farm campaign, completing the year-long, $472,000 fundraising effort to conserve the 7.5-acre property in Portsmouth.

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood, or in Newport County? Here are the 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions between December 27 – January 2.

Harry’s Burger Bar and the building at 464 Thames Street are on the market.

RIDOH reported yesterday 633 new positive COVID-19 cases, 16 new fatalities, and 415 hospitalizations.

45 states and Puerto Rico are on the list of states with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island this week.

On Thursday, Governor Raimondo will provide a COVID-19 update at 1 pm, Newport City Council will host a COVID-19 workshop at 4:30 pm.

Happy Birthday today to Carol Ward, Wendy Logan, Mark Hellendrung, and Christopher Rondina!



Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 11 mph.

Marine

Today – N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – N wind around 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 45°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm

High tide at 12:01 am & 12:19 pm | Low tide at 5:15 am & 5:45 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 66% lighting

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by mindyb_photos

