What’s Up In Newport County Today
Tuesday, December 19
Good Morning,
🌊 This past week, a team of local high school students installed a ‘Black Lives Matter’ decal on the basketball court at Rogers High School. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the full story ‘Black Lives Matter’ at Rogers High School
🌊 Bernadyn also has a look at the 23 houses that sold in Newport County last week.
🌊 The Newport Health Equity Zone has partnered with Smart Growth America and its LOCUS Coalition of Responsible Real Estate Developers and Investors to “engage the city and current North End residents to develop an Equitable Development Plan for the North End of Newport, fostering an inclusive vision for growth that centers equity and will support, rather than displace, current North End residents”.
🌊 Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, January 25 at 1 pm. We’ll chat with McKee about the Gubernatorial transition and what his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island. We’ll also chat about his efforts to support small businesses during COVID-19 and more.
🌊 As the Presidential Inauguration for Joe Biden draws near, Salve Regina University looks back at when Dr. Jill Biden gave Salve Regina’s commencement address. She spoke at the commencement for Salve Regina’s class of 2011 on May 11, 2011, and she also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
🌊 This Wednesday at 5 pm, Newport City Council is holding a Mid-Year Budget Review. The workshop will include a presentationfrom the City Manager and the Finance Department, as well as a discussion on homestead exemption.
🎉 Happy Birthday today to Andy Donnelly, Alexandra Breshinsky, Danielle Breshinsky, Tasha Breshinsky, Rose Marie Escobar, and Peter Davis!
🌊 As of Friday, December 15, the Rhode Island Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 data;
- Tests Prior Day: 19,211
- New Positive Cases: 901
- Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.7%
- People Hospitalized: 384
- New Fatalities: 9
Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic
- Total Tests: 2,242,295
- Total Positive Cases: 104,443
- Total Fatalities: 2,005
Vaccine
- First Doses Administered: 41,997
- Second Doses Administered: 9,243
- People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243
- Total Doses Administered: 51,220
*Note the next data update from Rhode Island Department of Health will come around noon today.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
⛅️ Weather
- Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
⚓️ Marine
- Today – WNW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – W wind around 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.
🌞 Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:46 pm
- High tide at 12:03 am & 12:20 pm | Low tide at 5:15 am & 5:29 pm
- Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 33% lighting
🎄 Things To Do
🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
🏘 City & Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 1:45 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm- Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
We’ll See You Out There
