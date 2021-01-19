Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Tuesday, December 19

Good Morning,

🌊 This past week, a team of local high school students installed a ‘Black Lives Matter’ decal on the basketball court at Rogers High School. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the full story ‘Black Lives Matter’ at Rogers High School



🌊 Bernadyn also has a look at the 23 houses that sold in Newport County last week.



🌊 The Newport Health Equity Zone has partnered with Smart Growth America and its LOCUS Coalition of Responsible Real Estate Developers and Investors to “engage the city and current North End residents to develop an Equitable Development Plan for the North End of Newport, fostering an inclusive vision for growth that centers equity and will support, rather than displace, current North End residents”.



🌊 Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, January 25 at 1 pm. We’ll chat with McKee about the Gubernatorial transition and what his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island. We’ll also chat about his efforts to support small businesses during COVID-19 and more.



🌊 As the Presidential Inauguration for Joe Biden draws near, Salve Regina University looks back at when Dr. Jill Biden gave Salve Regina’s commencement address. She spoke at the commencement for Salve Regina’s class of 2011 on May 11, 2011, and she also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.



🌊 This Wednesday at 5 pm, Newport City Council is holding a Mid-Year Budget Review. The workshop will include a presentationfrom the City Manager and the Finance Department, as well as a discussion on homestead exemption.

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Andy Donnelly, Alexandra Breshinsky, Danielle Breshinsky, Tasha Breshinsky, Rose Marie Escobar, and Peter Davis!



🌊 As of Friday, December 15, the Rhode Island Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 19,211

New Positive Cases: 901

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.7%

People Hospitalized: 384

New Fatalities: 9

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,242,295

Total Positive Cases: 104,443

Total Fatalities: 2,005

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 41,997

Second Doses Administered: 9,243

People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243

Total Doses Administered: 51,220

*Note the next data update from Rhode Island Department of Health will come around noon today.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Today – WNW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind around 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:46 pm

High tide at 12:03 am & 12:20 pm | Low tide at 5:15 am & 5:29 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 33% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

We’ll See You Out There

📷 @amanndaleigh_photography