What’s Up In Newport County Today

Tuesday, January 12

by Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

👉 The Newport Democratic City Committee, which now is being led by Chair Susan Taylor, is expressing its support for the leadership of Congressman David Cicilline to “hold President Trump accountable for his role in inciting the mob attack on our nation’s Capitol and the legitimate Constitutional process underway there on January 6th:.



👉 Attention Artists: The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is requesting qualifications for a new public art commission for the Garrahy Judicial Complex parking garage. Through a competitive selection process, one artist or team of artists will be chosen to create a large-scale temporary mural, which will be on display for 5 years. There is no fee to apply, and the budget has been set at $98,000.



👉 Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is outlining key information and dates for Rhode Island’s special referenda election on March 2, 2021. The seven referenda questions on the ballot involve authorizing the state to borrow money through bonds and temporary notes to make capital investments in several different areas.



👉 Secretary Gorbea will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 2 pm. Tune in to our website or Facebook Page to watch the conversation live and to participate in the conversation (bring those questions).



👉 Protecting Portsmouth from climate change, supporting single-payer health insurance and making our roads safer are among a few of the legislative priorities members of the Portsmouth Town Council and town staff are pressing for 2021. Portsmouth Times reports.



👉 RIDOH reported yesterday 568 new positive cases of COVID-19, 8 new fatalities, and 399 hospitalizations. According to RIDOH, 31,077 people have received 1 dose of the vaccine, 4,642 people have received two doses of the vaccine/are fully vaccinated.



👉 46 states currently have travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.



🎉 Happy Birthday today to Bethany Connerton Audette, Gregory Fater, Lindsey Fusaro, and Nikolas Elliot!

What’s happening In Newport County today

⛅️ Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Today – WNW wind around 6 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW around 6 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night – WSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:38 pm

High tide at 6:52 am & 7:14 pm | Low tide at 1:09 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by @maddilenss – noon in Newport

