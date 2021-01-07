Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

Thursday, January 7

by Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,



Today at 2 pm, Clergy from at least four local churches are holding a virtual prayer rally in response to the violent protests that took place in Washington, D.C on Wednesday. Thus far the pastors of Evangelical Friends Church of Newport, Community Baptist Church (Newport, RI), Crosspoint Church (Newport), and Portsmouth United Methodist Church (Portsmouth) have committed to participate in this peaceful, non-partisan gathering..



Rev. Dr. Paul A. Hoffman, the Lead Pastor of EFC Newport, tells What’s Up Newp that the prayer will promote the following goals: “An alternate witness that is faith-centered and hopeful, process our grief in constructive ways, lament the chaos and violence taking place and pray for peace and unity in our communities and nation”.



It will be broadcast here on FB live beginning at 2 pm.



The 33rd Newport Winter Festival has been forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Will the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade happen in 2021? Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Evan Smith, and Dennis Sullivan share their thoughts.



Meanwhile, optimism is in the air as the Newport Gulls prepare to play in 2021.



Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Wednesday released updated COVID-19 data by city/town. Things aren’t moving in a good direction for Newport County.



RIDOH reported yesterday 1,564 new positive COVID-19 cases, 20 new fatalities, and 405 hospitalizations.



Newport City Council will host a COVID-19 Crisis Update Workshop today at 4:30 pm. WUN will carry it live on our website and Facebook Page when it happens.



Reminder – Governor Raminodo will host



WPRI has a thorough story on RI schools that will start doing on-site COVID testing. Three quick local takeaways;

“Middletown schools will do a state-run testing event, and the district is considering administering its own tests as well”.

“Newport declined to do its own testing, but signed up for a state testing event”.

“Portsmouth Public Schools has signed up for both school-administered testing and a state testing event, which has not yet been scheduled”.

See the full list here



Happy Birthday today to Judy McLennan, Kathryn Gray, Lisa Virgadamo, Rick Farrell, and Jon-Michael Veronesi!

A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

️ Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 27. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Today – NNW wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NNW wind 7 to 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 45°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm

High tide at 1:53 am & 2:15 pm | Low tide at 7:58 am & 7:52 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 43% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

4:30 pm – City of Newport COVID-19 Status Update

We’ll See You Out There

