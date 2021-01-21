What’s Up In Newport County Today

Thursday, January 21

🌊 As Governor Raimondo prepares for the transfer of power to Lt. Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will be taking the lead on weekly COVID-19 briefings. They’ll be provided a COVID-19 update today at 1 pm. We’ll carry it live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens.

🌊 At 12 pm, Newport Art Museum kicks off their Museum Reads with a conversation about Murder at Kingscote, A Gilded Newport Mystery. Museum Reads, which is sporting a fresh new name, promises engaging conversations with authors and each other on the third Thursday of each month from 12 – 1 pm.

🌊 At 5:30 pm, Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomes Mike Roberts of Roots Farm for a virtual discussion about the planning and preparation necessary to get the most out of your garden this spring and summer.

🌊 The Newport Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a larceny investigation, ABC 6 reports.

🌊 If you played Powerball this week, chances are you didn’t win the $731 million jackpot. A single ticket sold in Maryland is the winner. Here were the numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22. Of note, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $970 million. The next drawing is Friday night.

🌊 On Wednesday, the RIDOH reported the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 14,532

New Positive Cases: 722

Percent Positive Prior Day: 5%

People Hospitalized: 379

New Fatalities: 13

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,313,909

Total Positive Cases: 107,876

Total Fatalities: 2,058

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 49,113

Second Doses Administered: 11,780

People Fully Vaccinated: 11,780

Total Doses Administered: 60,893

🌊 RIDOH reported yesterday that there have been 421 new positive cases in Newport County in the last week. 133 were in Newport, 61 in Middletown, 111 in Portsmouth, 13 in Jamestown, 81 in Tiverton, and 22 in Little Compton.

Without further ado, let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

“Paste Studios on the Road: Boston” Streaming Concerts This Week from Passim

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on January 27, here’s what’s on the agenda

Newport Historical Society to host virtual lecture ‘Captain Paul Cuffe: His Work, Vision and Living Legacy’

Newport Performing Arts Center will feature Cheryl Wheeler in a virtual concert on Jan. 22

LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH to provide weekly COVID-19 update (Jan. 21 at 1 pm)

Newport History Tours to present weekly walking tours in February

Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

New rules opening competitive sports opportunities for lower and moderate risk sports go into effect today

Obituary: William A. Hanlon

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 9 to 14 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 44°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:48 pm

High tide at 1:35 am & 1:51 pm | Low tide at 7:40 am & 7:14 pm

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 8 days, 51% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – RIDOH to provide COVID-19 update

4:30 pm – City of Newport COVID-19 update

