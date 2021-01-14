Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Thursday, January 14

Good Morning,

🌊 Governor Gina Raimondo yesterday announced during her COVID-19 Press Briefing the current restrictions, those that began on December 21, will remain in place until at least mid-February.



🌊 In his regular monthly column, Gerry Goldstein explores How to measure a ruler.



🌊 The MLK Center yesterday announced a transformational gift from Jane Mead Timken to fund its new endowment. According to the MLK Center, Timken donated the property at 8-10 Willow Street in the Point section of Newport to the Center in November. The property sold for $1.7M on December 31, 2020. The gift of the property was a first for the Center.



🌊 Sprout & Lentil, the Middletown-based Vegan kitchen, will begin offering delivery to all of Aquidneck Island today.



🌊 Join FirstWorks, Wynton Marsalis, and Eric Jackson “The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio” this evening at 5:30 pm for a virtual conversation about the power of music to affect social change, and the activation of the jazz community around social justice issues.



🌊 What’s Up Newp will be honored today at 4 pm when Rhode Island Monthly and the Rhode Island Foundation presents their 2021 Common Good Awards. Tune in to hear from the 2021 winners about their hard work and accomplishments, along with a few words from the Rhode Island Foundation, about what the awards program means to them.



🌊 COVID-19 in Rhode Island

RIDOH reported yesterday 823 new positive cases of COVID-19 (16,521 tested), 17 new fatalities, and 402 hospitalizations. According to RIDOH, 38,197 people have received 1 dose of the vaccine, 7,446 people have received two doses of the vaccine/are fully vaccinated.

RIDOH reported yesterday that there have been 509 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Newport County in the last week. 135 were in Newport, 86 in Middletown, 149 in Portsmouth, 35 in Jamestown, 86 in Tiverton, and 18 in Little Compton.

Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm this afternoon to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. Watch it here.

🌊 A 21-year-old from Portsmouth died after he was hit head-on by a driver going the wrong direction on 195 in Seekonk early Wednesday morning. ABC6 reports.

🌊 Liam Cooney has a review of Plumby’s for Salve Regina’s Mosaic.

🌊 On Wednesday, January 20, the University of Rhode Island will host its fifth annual Rhode Island Food System Summit, “Taking the Lead: Improving Food Access in a Global Pandemic,” to discuss how the pandemic has affected our state and our nation’s food security and what steps can be taken to address this crisis. The three-hour event will be live-streamed. Registration is required.

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Olivia Sahlin, Taylor Prescott, Chip Leakas, Tommy Sheehan, and Kristin MacMannis!

Have a news tip, story idea, suggestion, celebration, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

⛅️ Weather

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

⚓️ Marine

Thursday – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N around 6 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:40 pm

High tide at 8:29 am & 8:51 pm | Low tide at 1:26 am & 2:33 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 days, 1% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop

We’ll See You Out There

