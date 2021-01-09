Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Saturday, January 9 | Weekend Edition

by Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

👉 President-elect Biden introduced Governor Gina Raimondo as nominee for Secretary of Commerce and his key members of his economic and jobs team yesterday. If you missed it, you can watch it here.



👉 Lt. Governor Dan Mckee in a statement yesterday said that in the coming days, the Governor and he will be working closely together to plan a smooth transition and also noted that the team leading the COVID response team will remain in place.



👉 Rhode Island Department reported yesterday 924 new COVID-19 positive cases (total now 97,514), 6 new fatalities (total now 1,916), and 390 hospitalizations.



👉 Reminder: Free Rapid BinaxNOW Tests will be given on Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Edward King House for the month of January.



👉This is the last weekend of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers. The Preservation Society of Newport County is also offering free admission this weekend to local police, firefighters, hospital workers, and residents of Newport County – Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Naval Station Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton.



👉 FOX Nation, the subscription-based streaming service from Fox News, will feature The Breakers on their new show “Castles USA,”

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Alli Strumski, Jonathan Abua, Terri Steadman, Rich Ferreira, and Martin Grosswendt.!

A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

⛅️ Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Today – N wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – N wind around 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – NNW wind 6 to 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 44°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm

High tide at 4 am & 4:27 pm | Low tide at 10:32 am & 9:56 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 22% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at the Newport Gateway Center

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by @capturedbycarmen = “Nothing soothes the soul like a walk on the beach -unknown

