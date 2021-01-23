Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

🌊 Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, January 25 at 1 pm. We’ll chat with McKee about the Gubernatorial transition and what his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island. We’ll also chat about his efforts to support small businesses during COVID-19 and more

🌊 Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano appeared on 12 News Now at 4 yesterday. She talks about the St. Patrick’s Day parade, North End development, and what summer might look like. Watch the interview here.

🌊 WPRI caught up with Prudence Island residents to discuss the fire that destroyed 3 homes.

🌊 I joined The Rhode Show yesterday for a fun conversation on The Rhody Roundup. If you care to watch it, you can here.

🌊 As part of a series of Seasonal Wildlife Solution Sessions, DEM will be hosting a conversation about Nocturnal Nuisances – Coyotes, Foxes and Fishers on February 3. Read more about it here.

🌊 Rhode Island Monthly with a snapshot of the Newport Congregational Church Sanctuary.

🌊 Speaking of Rhode Island Monthly, last week I read a story they did on adorable outdoors apres-ski dining in Providence. Based on their story, my wife and I went to Chez Pascal and Wurst Kitchen last night for dinner, it was absolutely delicious and so much fun. The restaurant turned its patio into an Alpine adventure with a menu of hearty one-pot comfort food, après ski cocktails, and amaro. Highly recommend.

🌊 In big real estate news, Lila Delman has joined Compass, a national real estate brokerage.



🌊 Representative William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) will be introducing a resolution calling for the end to COVID-19 mandated restaurant closing times.



🌊 In Portsmouth, the ACLU is suing the town over a political sign ban, Portsmouth Times reports.



🌊 On Friday, the RIDOH reported the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 18,546

New Positive Cases: 829

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.5%

People Hospitalized: 352

New Fatalities: 7

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,363,131

Total Positive Cases: 109,735

Total Fatalities: 2,083

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 52,925

Second Doses Administered: 13,145

People Fully Vaccinated: 13,145

Total Doses Administered: 66,070

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Pia Hogue, Rachelle Sylvia, Erin Moitoza, Leigh Kirmil, and Brian Ashness!

Let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -1. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Gale Warning in effect from January 23, 01:00 PM EST until January 24, 06:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – NW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NW wind around 17 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – WNW wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – NW wind 13 to 16 kt decreasing to 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:51 pm

High tide at 3:20 am & 3:44 pm | Low tide at 9:55 am & 9:11 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 70% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 22 – 24

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

We’ll See You Out There

