Good Morning

Any local, statewide news in 2020 was clearly overridden by national and international events – a pandemic that remains with us, an assault on our Democracy. As we enter 2021, these same issues will dominate the news sites, pages, and airwaves for months.

It is impossible to separate the events of 2020 from the vision of 2021. And it is impossible to ignore the impact statewide and locally of national events.

So, looking back, we recognize that at the top of 2020’s news stories were COVID-19, its spread nationally, statewide and locally; the economic impact; and how it has taxed our healthcare system and workers.

We recognize that the divisions, flames fed by national politicians, have spread into every Rhode Island community. We will learn in 2021 if the Black Lives Matter movement creates significant positive change, and whether Americans, including Rhode Islanders, have an appetite to end the divisions that have been eating away at our Democracy.

In A Look Back, A Look Ahead: Top stories of 2020, top issues of 2021, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz takes a look at some stories – statewide and local – that really began in 2020 and will continue in 2021. Will the events of 2020, give way to a brighter vision for 2021?

–

Looking to kick off the new year with a new home? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn takes a look at the 9 open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

–

What’s Up’s Gary Alpert spent New Year’s Eve in Waterbury, Vermont doing something that many of us miss – listening to live music. Gary brings us a photo gallery and review of Ryan Montbleau’s performance here –

Concert Review & Photo Gallery: Ryan Montbleau at Zenbarn in Waterbury, VT on New Year’s Eve

–

Sail-World with the latest 2021 Annapolis to Newport Race updates.

–

Reminder – Governor Raimondo’s next COVID-19 press briefing will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, January 8.

–

Happy Birthday today to Corey Hollins, Steve Ahlquist, Steve Lavin, David Marlowe, Peter Fisher, and Casey Kirwin.

–

Congrats are in order for Chandra Kent and Jacob Coutre, who welcomed their baby boy Lewis into the world at 5:57 am on Friday. He was the first baby of the New Year at Newport Hospital. WJAR with the story.

A Look Back, A Look Ahead: Top stories of 2020, top issues of 2021

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 1 – 3

Concert Review & Photo Gallery: Ryan Montbleau at Zenbarn in Waterbury, VT on New Year’s Eve

9 Newport County open houses to check out this weekend

What’s Up in Newport County today: Friday, January 1

Weather

Saturday – Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 10 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 9 to 16 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 37. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 2, 01:00 AM EST until January 3, 01:00 AM EST

Saturday – SE wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W 12 to 15 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Rain likely, mainly before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night – WNW wind 11 to 14 kt becoming N 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – NNE wind around 9 kt becoming E in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – ENE wind 10 to 14 kt. Rain, mainly after 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 45°F.

Sun & Moon – Saturday

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm

High tide at 9:42 am & 10:16 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 3:34 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 91% lighting

Sun & Moon – Sunday

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm

High tide at 10:31 am & 11:07 pm | Low tide at 3:30 am & 4:11 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 84% lighting

Things To Do – Saturday

9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at The Gateway Center

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

Things To Do – Sunday

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

5 pm – Holiday Lights Cruise

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Saturday & Sunday

City & Government – Saturday & Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website) – Saturday & Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

