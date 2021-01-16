Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Saturday, January 16

Weekend Edition

Good Morning,

🌊 The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) held a briefing via Zoom yesterday to update the press on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. Have a look at who’s getting vaccinated now and who’s getting vaccinated next week.



🌊 Newport Canvassing officials are gearing up for a special Statewide vote on a series of bond referenda scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd. Voters who participate in the election will be asked seven referenda questions authorizing the state to borrow up to $400 million through bonds and temporary notes to make capital investments in several different areas.



🌊 On the market for a new home? Here are 7 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.



🌊 New York Yacht Club American Magic fell in both of its races on Day 2 of the Prada Cup, the Challenger Selection Series for the 36th America’s Cup.



🌊 Hidden Newport: Don’t miss the virtual chamber music concert done by Newport String Project at Fort Adams. It premieres on YouTube on Sunday at 2 pm.



🌊 The Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton), meets Wednesday to examine the Health Services Council and the Hospital Conversion Act



🎉 Happy Birthday today to What’s Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz, Maggie Martin, Amanda Holt, and Edward Naczi Jr.



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



🌊 RIDOH reported on Friday, January 15;

Tests Prior Day: 19,211

New Positive Cases: 901

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.7%

People Hospitalized: 384

New Fatalities: 9

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,242,295

Total Positive Cases: 104,443

Total Fatalities: 2,005

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 41,997

Second Doses Administered: 9,243

People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243

Total Doses Administered: 51,220

*Note the next data update from Rhode Island Department of Health will not be until around noon on Tuesday.

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

What’s up in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 15 – 17

City of Newport gearing up for Special Election

American Magic falls in two light air races on Day 2 of the Prada Cup

Obituary: Taura Lisa Dwyer

BankNewport launches ‘Kind Souls, Full Bowls’ campaign to benefit Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Tank and The Bangas to Perform Virtual Concert with Louisiana Philharmonic Tonight (January 15)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

7 Newport County open houses to check out this weekend (Jan. 16 – 17)

RIDOH provides an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccination effort

Obituary: Lorraine Bradt Dennis

What’s Up in Newport County today: Friday, January 15

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from January 16, 05:00 AM EST until January 16, 12:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Rain before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 3pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 47. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Gale Warning until January 16, 02:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – ESE wind 18 to 23 kt becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 kt. Rain, mainly before 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind 11 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – WSW wind 16 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – WSW wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:42 pm

High tide at 10:02 am & 10:26 pm | Low tide at 2:58 am & 3:38 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 9% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

What’s up in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 15 – 17

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

We’ll See You Out There

📷 @capturedbycarmen