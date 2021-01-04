Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

Good Morning

The future of Winner Winner on Thames Street is up in the air. In mid-December, both the building at 677 Thames Street and the business was listed for sale by Kirby Properties. Read more – Future for Winner Winner is “a bit hazy”

–

On Friday, Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program responded to Newport for a stranded dolphin in the shallow waters off of King Park. Mystic Aquarium removed the dolphin and conducted a thorough health assessment. Unfortunately upon examination, it was determined that the animal was critically ill and unfortunately, the decision was made to “humanely end the animal’s suffering”.

–

Save The Date: Plant City X opens on Friday, January 15 at 619 West Main Road in Middletown. Want to work there? The restaurant is still hiring for all positions (kitchen experience preferred). Any hiring inquiries can be sent to Chef Luis at luis.jaramillo@plantcitypvd.com

–

Have you been among the millions who have watched Wonder Woman 1984 since it came out on Christmas Day? What’s Up Newp’s film critic Alexander Harrison reviews the film here (spoiler – he’s critical of it).

–

What’s Up Newp’s Authors’ Series continues today at 11:30 am when Cornelia Dean joins us for a live virtual video conversation. Dean is a Distinguished Lecturer and Writer-in-Residence at Brown University and a science writer and former science editor of The New York Times.

–

Reservations for picnic areas, covered shelters, and recreational fields at Rhode Island state parks for the 2021 season begin today.

–

Reminder – Governor Raimondo’s next COVID-19 press briefing will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, January 7.

–

On This Day: 1882—John McCarton, ship’s printer aboard the U.S.S. New Hampshire, leaps overboard off Newport, R.I. to save Musician 2nd Class Jabez Smith from drowning; McCarton is later awarded the Medal of Honor.

–

Happy Birthday today to Corey Hollins, Steve Ahlquist, Steve Lavin, David Marlowe, Peter Fisher, and Casey Kirwin.

–

~ Ryan Belmore



Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

Weather

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Marine

Today – N wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 45°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm

High tide at 11:24 am | Low tide at 4:18 am & 4:54 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 76% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Saturday & Sunday

City & Government – Saturday & Sunday

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website) – Saturday & Sunday

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by kara_ann322

–

