What’s Up In Newport County Today
Monday, January 25
By Ryan M. Belmore
Good Morning,
🌊 Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will join What’s Up Newp today for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm. We’ll chat with McKee about the Gubernatorial transition and what his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island. We’ll also chat about his efforts to support small businesses during COVID-19 and more.
🌊 Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood, or in Newport County? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 15 houses that sold in Newport County last week.
🌊 The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee shared the following on their Facebook Page yesterday, “Understandably, the Mayor of Newport has decided that the Parade will not take place on March 13th due to COVID uncertainties. We have requested September 25th as the new date for the Parade. Hope to see you all there!”
🌊 Newport police are investigating the deaths of a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who they say are residents of the city.
🌊 East Bay Community Action Program, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and Potter League For Animals were among those nonprofits who were recently awarded grants from BankRI.
🌊 As they do every winter, Brick Alley Pub and Plumby’s will be closed from annual maintenance and project improvements from January 25 – February 11.
🌊 On Friday, the RIDOH reported the following COVID-19 data;
- Tests Prior Day: 18,546
- New Positive Cases: 829
- Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.5%
- People Hospitalized: 352
- New Fatalities: 7
Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic
- Total Tests: 2,363,131
- Total Positive Cases: 109,735
- Total Fatalities: 2,083
Vaccine
- First Doses Administered: 52,925
- Second Doses Administered: 13,145
- People Fully Vaccinated: 13,145
- Total Doses Administered: 66,070
🎉 Happy Birthday today to Paul Lally, Rick Hamel, Linda Chandler, Lee Caouette, Julia Scott, and Becky Sherman.
Let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…
The Latest From What’s Up Newp
What’s Up Today in Newport County
⛅️ Weather
- Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 8 mph
⚓️ Marine
- Today – NW wind around 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – NNW wind around 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.
🌞 Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm
- High tide at 5:09 am & 5:30 pm | Low tide at 11:25 am & 10:51 pm
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 86% lighting
🎄 Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
🏘 City & Government
- 11:15 am – Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 7 pm –Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lt. Governor Dan McKee
|We’ll See You Out There
