Monday, January 25

By Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

🌊 Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will join What’s Up Newp today for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm. We’ll chat with McKee about the Gubernatorial transition and what his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island. We’ll also chat about his efforts to support small businesses during COVID-19 and more.

🌊 Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood, or in Newport County? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 15 houses that sold in Newport County last week.



🌊 The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee shared the following on their Facebook Page yesterday, “Understandably, the Mayor of Newport has decided that the Parade will not take place on March 13th due to COVID uncertainties. We have requested September 25th as the new date for the Parade. Hope to see you all there!”



🌊 Newport police are investigating the deaths of a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who they say are residents of the city.



🌊 East Bay Community Action Program, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and Potter League For Animals were among those nonprofits who were recently awarded grants from BankRI.



🌊 As they do every winter, Brick Alley Pub and Plumby’s will be closed from annual maintenance and project improvements from January 25 – February 11.



🌊 On Friday, the RIDOH reported the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 18,546

New Positive Cases: 829

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.5%

People Hospitalized: 352

New Fatalities: 7

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,363,131

Total Positive Cases: 109,735

Total Fatalities: 2,083

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 52,925

Second Doses Administered: 13,145

People Fully Vaccinated: 13,145

Total Doses Administered: 66,070

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Paul Lally, Rick Hamel, Linda Chandler, Lee Caouette, Julia Scott, and Becky Sherman.

Let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 8 mph

⚓️ Marine

Today – NW wind around 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NNW wind around 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm

High tide at 5:09 am & 5:30 pm | Low tide at 11:25 am & 10:51 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 86% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lt. Governor Dan McKee

We’ll See You Out There

