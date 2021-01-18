Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Good Morning,

🌊 Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, will host their 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. virtually today at 12 pm.



~ The Newport Democratic City Committee is encouraging residents to attend the virtual MLK Day celebration.



~ WUN’s Frank Prosnitz weighs in on the day – Just My Opinion: The words and lessons of Martin Luther King, Jr.



~ WUN’s Ken Abrams also weighs in – Reflections on Martin Luther King Day 2021.



~ Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group, will join WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz for a virtual video conversation today at 1 pm to chat about the day and much more. Watch it live on our Facebook Page or website as it happens.



~ From The State House: The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission’s annual celebration of the life, and death, of the great civil rights leader will be broadcast on Capitol Television this evening at 7 pm featuring pre-taped segments from Rhode Island dignitaries explaining what the legacy of Dr. King means to them.



🌊 Plant City X officially opens in Middletown today and is offering drive-thru, dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.



🌊 La Vecina Taqueria officially pops up at Bar ‘Cino today through Sunday, January 31.

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Camden Murphy, Thomas Gilhuly, Steve Sabo, Nikki Vee, and Luce Cabral.



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



🌊 RIDOH reported on Friday, January 15;

Tests Prior Day: 19,211

New Positive Cases: 901

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.7%

People Hospitalized: 384

New Fatalities: 9

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,242,295

Total Positive Cases: 104,443

Total Fatalities: 2,005

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 41,997

Second Doses Administered: 9,243

People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243

Total Doses Administered: 51,220

*Note the next data update from Rhode Island Department of Health will not be until around noon on Tuesday.

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

Skipper’s Press Conference: Terry Hutchinson on PATRIOT’S capsize, recovery, and next steps

Race Week, Episode 2 – The Fight to Save PATRIOT

Letter: Newport Democratic City Committee encourages residents to attend virtual MLK Day celebration

New York Yacht Club statement on American Magic

Just My Opinion: The words and lessons of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Prada Cup: American Magic’s AC75 survives crash, damage, and near-sinking on the Hauraki Gulf

Reflections on Martin Luther King Day 2021

Newport Democratic City Committee announces newly elected officers

United Way commits $100 million to build racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders

Obituary: Mary Kathryn Urquhart

Obituary: Contessa Jaurodi Spencer

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Promising Young Woman”

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

⚓️ Marine

M.L.King Day – WSW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WNW wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:45 pm

High tide at 11:34 am | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:47 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 24% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

12 pm- Presidential Inaugural Day of Service: Drive-Thru Food Drive

12 pm – The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, hosts the 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes

