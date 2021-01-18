Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
Good Morning,
🌊 Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, will host their 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. virtually today at 12 pm.
~ The Newport Democratic City Committee is encouraging residents to attend the virtual MLK Day celebration.
~ WUN’s Frank Prosnitz weighs in on the day – Just My Opinion: The words and lessons of Martin Luther King, Jr.
~ WUN’s Ken Abrams also weighs in – Reflections on Martin Luther King Day 2021.
~ Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group, will join WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz for a virtual video conversation today at 1 pm to chat about the day and much more. Watch it live on our Facebook Page or website as it happens.
~ From The State House: The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission’s annual celebration of the life, and death, of the great civil rights leader will be broadcast on Capitol Television this evening at 7 pm featuring pre-taped segments from Rhode Island dignitaries explaining what the legacy of Dr. King means to them.
🌊 Plant City X officially opens in Middletown today and is offering drive-thru, dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.
🌊 La Vecina Taqueria officially pops up at Bar ‘Cino today through Sunday, January 31.
🎉 Happy Birthday today to Camden Murphy, Thomas Gilhuly, Steve Sabo, Nikki Vee, and Luce Cabral.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
🌊 RIDOH reported on Friday, January 15;
- Tests Prior Day: 19,211
- New Positive Cases: 901
- Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.7%
- People Hospitalized: 384
- New Fatalities: 9
Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic
- Total Tests: 2,242,295
- Total Positive Cases: 104,443
- Total Fatalities: 2,005
Vaccine
- First Doses Administered: 41,997
- Second Doses Administered: 9,243
- People Fully Vaccinated: 9,243
- Total Doses Administered: 51,220
*Note the next data update from Rhode Island Department of Health will not be until around noon on Tuesday.
The Latest From What’s Up Newp
Skipper’s Press Conference: Terry Hutchinson on PATRIOT’S capsize, recovery, and next steps
Race Week, Episode 2 – The Fight to Save PATRIOT
Letter: Newport Democratic City Committee encourages residents to attend virtual MLK Day celebration
New York Yacht Club statement on American Magic
Just My Opinion: The words and lessons of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Prada Cup: American Magic’s AC75 survives crash, damage, and near-sinking on the Hauraki Gulf
Reflections on Martin Luther King Day 2021
Newport Democratic City Committee announces newly elected officers
United Way commits $100 million to build racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders
Obituary: Mary Kathryn Urquhart
Obituary: Contessa Jaurodi Spencer
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Promising Young Woman”
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
What’s Up Today in Newport County
⛅️ Weather
- M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
- Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
⚓️ Marine
- M.L.King Day – WSW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – WNW wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.
🌞 Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:45 pm
- High tide at 11:34 am | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:47 pm
- Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 24% lighting
🎄 Things To Do
- 12 pm- Presidential Inaugural Day of Service: Drive-Thru Food Drive
- 12 pm – The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, hosts the 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
🏘 City & Government
Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes
We’ll See You Out There
📷 @kara_ann322
A newsletter all about Newport County, delivered fresh daily to your inbox by 7 am.