What’s Up In Newport County Today
Monday, January 11
by Ryan M. Belmore
Good Morning,
👉 The AARP in Rhode Island is asking the state to prioritize residents over the age of 50 to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, giving greater weight to not only those in extended care facilities but also those receiving long-term support in their homes. Additionally, the association is calling for more transparency, urging the state to consistently post information and updates on vaccine administration on a public website.
👉 Beginning today, local businesses will be able to apply for funds under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
👉 Jay Flanders returns with his monthly Tiny Kitchen Magic recipe. This month he’s walking you through how to make Seared Tuna with cilantro-lime rice.
👉 WUN’s movie critic is back with a review of Pieces of a Woman.
👉 Sprout and Lentil, the Middletown-based Vegan kitchen, recently announced that they are extending their hours on Thursday to Saturday and will begin offering delivery on these evenings beginning January 14.
🎉 Happy Birthday today to Simi Rush, Kevin Ward, Bob Healey, and Allan Megarry!
The latest headlines from What’s Up Newp
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Seared Tuna with Cilantro-Lime Rice
Sprout and Lentil will begin offering delivery to all of Aquidneck Island on January 14
AARP calls on Governor Raimondo to prioritize Rhode Islanders 50 and older for COVID vaccine and increase COVID vaccination transparency
Feds reopening Paycheck Protection Program for thousands of small businesses on Jan. 11
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Pieces of a Woman”
5 Newport County open houses to check out this weekend
What’s Up in Newport County today: Saturday, January 9 | Weekend Edition
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Have a news tip, story idea, suggestion, celebration, or any other nugget for this newsletter? Get in touch: ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
What’s happening In Newport County today
⛅️ Weather
- Today – A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 8 mph.
⚓️ Marine
- Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – W wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 44°F.
🌞 Sun & Moon
- Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:37 pm
- High tide at 5:59 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 12:19 pm & 11:43 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 6% lighting
🎄 Things To Do
- 6 pm – St Spyridon Youth Group Kickoff Meeting
- 6:30 pm – Train Hard, Recover Well with NPT HealthWorks
- 6:30 pm – A Virtual Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All-Time with Tiverton Library
🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
🏘 City & Government
- 1:45 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
- 7 pm- Tiverton Town Council
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
We’ll See You Out There
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!