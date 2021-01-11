What’s Up In Newport County Today

Monday, January 11

by Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,

👉 The AARP in Rhode Island is asking the state to prioritize residents over the age of 50 to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, giving greater weight to not only those in extended care facilities but also those receiving long-term support in their homes. Additionally, the association is calling for more transparency, urging the state to consistently post information and updates on vaccine administration on a public website.



👉 Beginning today, local businesses will be able to apply for funds under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.



👉 Jay Flanders returns with his monthly Tiny Kitchen Magic recipe. This month he’s walking you through how to make Seared Tuna with cilantro-lime rice.



👉 WUN’s movie critic is back with a review of Pieces of a Woman.



👉 Sprout and Lentil, the Middletown-based Vegan kitchen, recently announced that they are extending their hours on Thursday to Saturday and will begin offering delivery on these evenings beginning January 14.

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Simi Rush, Kevin Ward, Bob Healey, and Allan Megarry!

What’s happening In Newport County today

⛅️ Weather

Today – A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 8 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – W wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 44°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:37 pm

High tide at 5:59 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 12:19 pm & 11:43 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 6% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

