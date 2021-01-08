Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

Friday, January 8

by Ryan M. Belmore

Good Morning,



👉 President-elect Biden has nominated Governor Gina Raimondo for Secretary of Commerce. Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee would take over to serve Raimondo’s remaining two years as governor (her second term expires in January 2023) if she were to leave Rhode Island for D.C.



👉 And leave looks like that she will do. Governor Raimondo reportedly will join Biden, Harris and others in the incoming administration’s economic team at a news conference on Friday at 1:30 pm in Wilmington, Delaware.



👉 With Raimondo in Delaware this afternoon, her office says that her COVID-19 press briefing that was scheduled for 1 pm today will be moved to next week. Rhode Island Department of Health will provide an update to reporters via Zoom today at 3 pm instead.



👉 With Raimondo headed to Washington and a spot in the Biden administration and Lt. Gov. Dan McKee poised to become governor, Aquidneck Island state Senator Lou DiPalma is hoping to fill the lieutenant governor’s position.



👉 Employees of all police and fire departments in Newport County, as well as employees of Newport Hospital and Naval Health Clinic New England in Newport, and Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to The Breakers and its grounds this weekend, January 9 and 10.



👉 Yesterday was the first day of the Edward King House serving as a COVID-19 rapid test site. Free Rapid BinaxNOW Tests will be given on Thursdays and Fridays from 12 pm to 4 pm.



👉 Clergy leaders from several local churches gathered Thursday afternoon to host a virtual prayer rally following the chaos at the United States Capitol. WJAR with a story on the prayer rally here.



👉 More good food news for Middletown. Newport Restaurant Group is opening Foodlove Market, a specialty market that will offer prepared foods, fresh baked goods, and provisions, on Aquidneck Avenue this summer.



👉 Salve Regina University has named MaeLynn Patten their first chief advancement officer.



👉 Newport Craft announced a new partnership with The Whiskey Dealer. You can now have Newport Craft spirits delivered to you in 33 states.



👉 What’s Up Newp has been recognized by Rhode Island Monthly and The Rhode Island Foundation in their 2021 Common Good Awards.



🎉 Happy Birthday today to Ed Warner, Emily Baker, Cathy Del Nero, and Jeff Mello!

