What’s Up In Newport County Today

Friday, January 22

Good Morning,

🌊 A fire on Prudence Island last night engulfed at least three houses. Portsmouth and crews from Newport, Middletown, and beyond battled flames overnight and the island is currently without power. No injuries reported.WPRI has more here – Massive fire erupts on Prudence Island

🌊 A new COVID-19 rapid testing site is opening in downtown Newport.

🌊 8 organizations from Newport County received grants from the State Arts Council.

🌊 The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) yesterday announced the conservation of 13.62 acres of land in Newport, split between two properties located on the island’s south end.



🌊 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz asks Will Rhode Island change the way it chooses its lieutenant governor?



🌊 The Public’s Radio‘s Newport Reporter Antonia Ayres-Brown spoke with Rex LeBeau, a strategy specialist with the Newport Health Equity Zone who focuses on LGBTQ+ health care. Read that story here – Newport public health advocate says new administration will be ‘hugely significant’ to LGBTQ+ health care



🌊 On Thursday, the RIDOH reported the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 20.079

New Positive Cases: 698

Percent Positive Prior Day: 3.5%

People Hospitalized: 379

New Fatalities: 18

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,340,681

Total Positive Cases: 108,786

Total Fatalities: 2,076

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 50,637

Second Doses Administered: 12,515

People Fully Vaccinated: 12,515

Total Doses Administered: 63,152

🎉 Happy Birthday today to Bronya Shillo, Lily Jeovanna, and Jill Rogers Bills.

Let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

⚓️ Marine

Gale Watch in effect from January 23, 01:00 PM EST until January 24, 11:00 PM EST

Today – WNW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WNW wind 9 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:50 pm

High tide at 2:24 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 8:57 am & 8:14 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8 days, 61% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

10 am – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

