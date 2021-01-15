Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

What’s Up In Newport County Today

Friday, January 15

Good Morning,

🌊New York Yacht Club American Magic began racing at the Prada Cup, the Challenger Selection Series for the America’s Cup, with a loss to INEOS Team UK in the opening contest of the event.



🌊 Reminder – Plant City X’s opening has been pushed from today to Monday.



🌊 Newport History Tours, the Newport Historical Society’s walking tour program, will offer three themed Saturday tours presented by an expert tour guide this month. The first, The Rogues & Scoundrels tour, is tomorrow and shows where scoundrels lived, pirates profited, and criminals were punished.



🌊 Enjoy theatre from home. Providence’s The Wilbury Theatre opens up The Race today. This challenging new play, done in an emerging new performance medium, examines the common, and sometimes uncommon, obstacles of a high-pressure corporate interview dance in the Zoom era. Performances will be held on Zoom January 15 – 31, 2021.



🌊 The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and National Grid are once again warning electric and gas customers to be vigilant of potential scammers posing as bill collectors trying to take advantage of them.



🎉 Happy Birthday today to Representative Terri Cortvriend, Caitlin Mahoney, and Cory Silken!



COVID-19 in Rhode Island



🌊 RIDOH reported yesterday;

Tests Prior Day: 17,569

New Positive Cases: 789

Percent Positive Prior Day: 4.5%

People Hospitalized: 375

New Fatalities: 9

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,219,805

Total Positive Cases: 103,386

Total Fatalities: 1,996

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 39,502

Second Doses Administered: 8,616

People Fully Vaccinated: 8,616

Total Doses Administered: 48,118

🌊 The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will hold a briefing via Zoom this morning to update the press on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. We’ll bring you any news from this press briefing on whatsupnewp.com later this morning.

🌊 New AARP analysis shows the rate of COVID-19 deaths and cases in nursing homes has skyrocketed

What’s Up Today in Newport County

⛅️ Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 1am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

⚓️ Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 15, 10:00 PM EST until January 16, 01:00 PM EST

Today – NNE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – E wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 15 to 18 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Showers, mainly after 1am. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

🌞 Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:41 pm

High tide at 9:16 am & 9:38 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 3:06 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 4% lighting

🎄 Things To Do

6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Kitchen & Cocktails

🎟 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

🏘 City & Government

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

We’ll See You Out There

