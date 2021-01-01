Want to make sure you never miss another story like this from What’s Up Newp? Sign up to receive our free newsletters in your inbox every morning!

If you were looking to kick off 2021 by participating in a Polar Plunge this morning, you’re out of luck. The Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach and Portsmouth’s Annual Polar Plunge have been canceled.

–

Instead of a Polar Plunge, head out for a “first-day hike”. The Department of Environmental Management is inviting residents to #WalkOff2020 and celebrate the New Year by getting outdoors with their immediate household members during the holiday weekend. Fort Adams State Park is among a number of state park locations offering a limited number of commemorative pins to visitors.

–

Portsmouth Police have identified the man who was found dead outside of his home on Mare Terrace.

–

As far as COVID-19 data goes. RIDOH will not be posting updated data again until Monday, January 4.

–

Congrats are in order for Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees Concepcion Vazquez, Malcolm Lewis, Elijah Kibler, Omar Rivera Morales and Marcus Davis. All who recently won Career Communications Group Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Outstanding Achievement Awards.

–

Happy Birthday today to Corey Hollins, Steve Ahlquist, Steve Lavin, David Marlowe, Peter Fisher, and Casey Kirwin.



”Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man.” –Benjamin Franklin



A look at what’s happening In Newport County today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Tonight – Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Marine

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Waves around 2 ft.

Tonight – SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Waves 2 to 3 ft. Rain.

The current water temperature in Newport is 45°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm

High tide at 8:57 am & 9:28 pm | Low tide at 2:04 am & 3 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 96% lighting

Things To Do

10 am – A Rough Point Holiday

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

