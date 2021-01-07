Photo via The Preservation Society of Newport County

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, January 8

Heads Up: This weekend is the last weekend of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

Bonus: It’s also Newport County Days, meaning residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Naval Station Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton can take advantage of free admission.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government 

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Saturday, January 9

Heads Up: This weekend is the last weekend of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

Bonus: It’s also Newport County Days, meaning residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Naval Station Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton can take advantage of free admission.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government 

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, January 10

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government 

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism

Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR