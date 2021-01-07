Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, January 8

Heads Up: This weekend is the last weekend of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

Bonus: It’s also Newport County Days, meaning residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Naval Station Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton can take advantage of free admission.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Saturday, January 9

Heads Up: This weekend is the last weekend of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

Bonus: It’s also Newport County Days, meaning residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Naval Station Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton can take advantage of free admission.

Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at the Newport Gateway Center

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, January 10

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.