Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, January 8
Heads Up: This weekend is the last weekend of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.
Bonus: It’s also Newport County Days, meaning residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Naval Station Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton can take advantage of free admission.
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – The National Security Significance of a Changing Climate: Risk and Resilience in the 21st Century with USNWC
- 10:30 am – Tiverton Library Virtual Book Group
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
Saturday, January 9
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at the Newport Gateway Center
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, January 10
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
