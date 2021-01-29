Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this last weekend of January in Newport County.

Friday, January 29

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano

Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez to Stream Live from Narrows Center Friday Jan. 29

Rep. Ruggiero to host an online community forum with RIDOH’s Dr. Chan on Friday

9 am – Positive Message Day at Fort Barton School

3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

9 am – Jamestown Library Board

Saturday, January 30

Open Houses: 6 homes in Newport County to check out this weekend

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Sunday, January 31

Early closure advisory for restaurants, entertainment facilities, and other businesses will be lifted on Sunday

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

