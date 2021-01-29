Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this last weekend of January in Newport County.
Know of an event or a meeting that we haven’t included here? Let us know, email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
We update this story often throughout the week as we are notified about new events and meetings, check back often.
Friday, January 29
LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport
LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano
Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez to Stream Live from Narrows Center Friday Jan. 29
Rep. Ruggiero to host an online community forum with RIDOH’s Dr. Chan on Friday
Things To Do
- 9 am – Positive Message Day at Fort Barton School
- 3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Library Board
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano
Saturday, January 30
Open Houses: 6 homes in Newport County to check out this weekend
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 12 pm – KinderArt at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Quilting: Gnome/Mitten Pillow at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Golden To Gilded
- 1 pm – Saturday Studio: Valentine’s Day at Island Art Spot
- 4 pm – Children’s Mixed Media: Skating Bear & Penguin at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Night Sky at Created Purpose
- 8 pm – Bad Penny’s First 2021 LiveStream, Ridgeview Studio- Sat. Jan. 30th, 8-10pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, January 31
Early closure advisory for restaurants, entertainment facilities, and other businesses will be lifted on Sunday
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Wood Flower Heart Wall Decor at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – Country Night at the Tiverton VFW 5392
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.