Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, January 22
Things To Do
- 8 pm – Newport Performing Arts Center will feature Cheryl Wheeler in a virtual concert
- 8 pm – Roomful of Blues to Stream Virtual Show at Narrows Center Friday, January 22
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 10 am – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
Saturday, January 23
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 1 pm: Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm – Children’s Mixed Media: Sledding Polar Bear at Created Purpose
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 9:30 am – Tiverton Town Council
- 2 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Sunday, January 24
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
A newsletter all about Newport County, delivered fresh daily to your inbox by 7 am.