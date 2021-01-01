Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, January 1
Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach canceled
Things To Do
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- To be announced.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, January 2
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at The Gateway Center
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- To be announced.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, January 3
Things To Do
- 10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm – Holiday Lights Cruise
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- To be announced.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
