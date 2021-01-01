Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, January 1

Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach canceled

Things To Do

10 am – A Rough Point Holiday

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, January 2

Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at The Gateway Center

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, January 3

Things To Do

10 am to 3 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams State Park

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

5 pm – Holiday Lights Cruise

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

To be announced.

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.