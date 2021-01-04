Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, January 4 – 10, 2021.
Monday, January 4
What’s Up Newp’s Authors’ Series continues on January 4 with a conversation with Cornelia Dean
DEM will begin taking 2021 reservations for picnic areas, covered shelters, and recreational fields at state parks beginning on Jan. 4
Things To Do
- 6:30 am – Train Hard, Recover Well at NPT HealthWorks
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – Virtual Presentation: The Ponzi Scheme
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Saturday & Sunday
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 1:45 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 8 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website) – Saturday & Sunday
Tuesday, January 5
Rhode Island General Assembly will open its 2021 session on January 5
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Wednesday, January 6
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Newport County Regional Special Education Program
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm –Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Thursday, January 7
Norman Bid Sanctuary to host a virtual workshop on ‘Hygge, Friluftsliv, and Winter’
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! with Flat Waves
- 5:30 pm – Norman Bid Sanctuary to host a virtual workshop on ‘Hygge, Friluftsliv, and Winter’
- 5:30 pm – Online Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Intro and Orientation with Innerlight Center for Yoga and Meditation
- 6 pm – Update from the Front Lines: A View of the Pandemic from the ED with Newport Hospital
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Racial Equity Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing
Friday, January 8
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – The National Security Significance of a Changing Climate: Risk and Resilience in the 21st Century with USNWC
- 10:30 am – Tiverton Library Virtual Book Group
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, January 9
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at the Newport Gateway Center
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, January 10
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
