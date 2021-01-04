Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, January 4 – 10, 2021.

Monday, January 4

What’s Up Newp’s Authors’ Series continues on January 4 with a conversation with Cornelia Dean

DEM will begin taking 2021 reservations for picnic areas, covered shelters, and recreational fields at state parks beginning on Jan. 4

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Saturday & Sunday

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website) – Saturday & Sunday

Tuesday, January 5

Rhode Island General Assembly will open its 2021 session on January 5

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Wednesday, January 6

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Thursday, January 7

Norman Bid Sanctuary to host a virtual workshop on ‘Hygge, Friluftsliv, and Winter’

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing

Friday, January 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, January 9

Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at the Newport Gateway Center

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, January 10

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.