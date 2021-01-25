Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County.
Monday, January 25
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 11:15 am – Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 7 pm –Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lt. Governor Dan McKee
Tuesday, January 26
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at The MLK Center
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 9 am – Coastal Resources Management Council – Policy and Planning Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Wednesday, January 27
Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on January 27, here’s what’s on the agenda
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Toning in ’21 Fitness Class at the MLK Center
- 4 pm – Melville Night at Mission
- 7 pm – Lynda Mapes Author of “Witness Tree: Seasons of Change With a Century-Old Oak”
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, January 28
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Center
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4 pm – Children’s Watercolor Painting – Dandelion at Created Purpose
- 5:30 pm – Cozy By The Campfire with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Classic Movie Thursdays: His Girl Friday at The Brenton Hotel
- 6 pm – Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Online Course
- 6 pm – Art History Virtual Enrichment: Medieval Relics & Reliquaries
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club at One Bellevue
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Prudence Island Water District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Friday, January 29
Things To Do
- 9 am – Positive Message Day at Fort Barton School
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Library Board
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, January 30
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 12 pm – KinderArt at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Quilting: Gnome/Mitten Pillow at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Golden To Gilded
- 4 pm – Children’s Mixed Media: Skating Bear & Penguin at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Night Sky at Created Purpose
- 8 pm – Bad Penny’s First 2021 LiveStream, Ridgeview Studio- Sat. Jan. 30th, 8-10pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, January 31
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Wood Flower Heart Wall Decor at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – Country Night at the Tiverton VFW 5392
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
