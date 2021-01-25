Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County.

Monday, January 25

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

City & Government

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lt. Governor Dan McKee

Tuesday, January 26

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Wednesday, January 27

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on January 27, here’s what’s on the agenda

Things To Do

City & Government

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, January 28

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Friday, January 29

Things To Do

9 am – Positive Message Day at Fort Barton School

City & Government

9 am – Jamestown Library Board

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, January 30

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, January 31

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Nothing scheduled.