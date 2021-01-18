Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, January 18 – 27, 2021.
Monday, January 18
LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes
La Vecina Taqueria popping up at Bar ‘Cino beginning Jan. 18
Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on Jan. 18
Things To Do
- 12 pm- Presidential Inaugural Day of Service: Drive-Thru Food Drive
- 12 pm – The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, hosts the 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watcho n our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes
Tuesday, January 19
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 1:45 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm- Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Wednesday, January 20
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Toning in ’21 Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 6:30 pm – Makers Meet-Up
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Thursday, January 21
Norman Bird Sanctuary kicks off the new year with the successful launch of 2021 programs
Museum Reads: Newport Art Museum announces new art-themed book group for adults
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK
- 12 pm – Museum Reads: Murder at Kingscote
- 5:30 pm: Think Spring: Planning And Preparing Your Home Garden
- 6 pm – Classic Movie Thursdays: The Philadelphia Story at The Brenton Hotel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 4 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Friday, January 22
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Saturday, January 23
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 1 pm: Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm – Children’s Mixed Media: Sledding Polar Bear at Created Purpose
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Sunday, January 24
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
