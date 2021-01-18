Newport Historical Society's Walking Tour continues on Saturday

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, January 18 – 27, 2021.

Monday, January 18

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes

La Vecina Taqueria popping up at Bar ‘Cino beginning Jan. 18

Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on Jan. 18 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Tuesday, January 19

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Wednesday, January 20

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Thursday, January 21

Norman Bird Sanctuary kicks off the new year with the successful launch of 2021 programs

Museum Reads: Newport Art Museum announces new art-themed book group for adults

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Friday, January 22

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Saturday, January 23

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

Sunday, January 24

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

