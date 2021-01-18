Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, January 18 – 27, 2021.

Monday, January 18

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes

La Vecina Taqueria popping up at Bar ‘Cino beginning Jan. 18

Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on Jan. 18

Things To Do

12 pm- Presidential Inaugural Day of Service: Drive-Thru Food Drive

12 pm – The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, hosts the 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission

Live on WUN (watcho n our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Stokes

Tuesday, January 19

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Wednesday, January 20

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Thursday, January 21

Norman Bird Sanctuary kicks off the new year with the successful launch of 2021 programs

Museum Reads: Newport Art Museum announces new art-themed book group for adults

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Friday, January 22

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, January 23

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, January 24

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.