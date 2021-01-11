Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Monday, January 11

Feds reopening Paycheck Protection Program for thousands of small businesses on Jan. 11

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Tuesday, January 12

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Wednesday, January 13

Newport City Council will host its first council meeting of 2021 on Jan. 13, here’s what’s on the agenda

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Thursday, January 14

Sprout and Lentil will begin offering delivery to all of Aquidneck Island on January 14

FirstWorks to host Creative Conversation with Wynton Marsalis Thursday, January 14

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop

Friday, January 15

Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on January 15

6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Kitchen & Cocktails

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Saturday, January 16

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Sunday, January 17

The Newport String Project launches new virtual series ‘Hidden Newport’, first performance will premiere on January 17

‘Ships In The Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’ premiers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on January 17

2 pm – Hidden Newport – Newport String Quartet at Fort Adams

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

