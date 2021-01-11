Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Monday, January 11
Feds reopening Paycheck Protection Program for thousands of small businesses on Jan. 11
Things To Do
- 6 pm – St Spyridon Youth Group Kickoff Meeting
- 6:30 pm – Train Hard, Recover Well with NPT HealthWorks
- 6:30 pm – A Virtual Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All-Time with Tiverton Library
City & Government
- 1:45 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
- 7 pm- Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, January 12
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 3 pm – Middletown School Committee Budget Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
Wednesday, January 13
Newport City Council will host its first council meeting of 2021 on Jan. 13, here’s what’s on the agenda
Things To Do
- 6 pm – Getting Quiet: Getting the Best Creative Downloads in Work and Life
- 6:30 pm – Virtual Cookbook Club
- 7 pm – Irresistible Beats and Melodies: A Film Series about Popular Music
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Thursday, January 14
Sprout and Lentil will begin offering delivery to all of Aquidneck Island on January 14
FirstWorks to host Creative Conversation with Wynton Marsalis Thursday, January 14
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Zumba Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Center
- 6 pm – Art History Virtual Enrichment Series: Newport Furniture
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Workshop
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 6:50 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop
Friday, January 15
Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on January 15
Things To Do
City & Government
Saturday, January 16
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am – Virtual Quilt Block of the Month: Duck Tracks
- 11 am – Toddler Treehouse at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels with Newport Historical Society
City & Government
Sunday, January 17
The Newport String Project launches new virtual series ‘Hidden Newport’, first performance will premiere on January 17
‘Ships In The Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’ premiers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on January 17
Things To Do
City & Government
