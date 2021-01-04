Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County?

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport, gives us a look at what houses and properties in Newport County sold over the last week.

If you are searching for a new home or property in Newport County, contact Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport County Real Estate Transactions are sponsored by People’s Credit Union

Newport

275 Harrison Avenue sold for $7,285,000 on December 29. This 12,500 sq. ft home has 9 bedrooms and 9.4 baths.

42 Thames Street sold for $950,000 on December 30. This 4,421 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms.

7 9 Guinn Court sold for $650,000 on December 30. This 1,561 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

51 Marchant Street sold for $617,500 on December 31. This 2,632 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

12 N Baptist Street sold for $579,000 on December 30. This 1,772 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

5 Taber Street sold for $535,000 on December 29. This 1,092 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

10 .5 Maitland Court sold for $522,700 on December 28. This 949 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

13 Old Beach Road sold for $510,000 on December 30. This 1,267 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

14 Milburn Court sold for $501,000 on December 28. This 881 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

18 Weatherly Avenue sold for $484,000 on December 30. This 768 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

77 Thames Street #B sold for $495,000 on December 28. This 1,080 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

1205 Capella Street sold for $439,000 on December 30. This 761 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

1108 Capella sold for $360,000 on December 27. This 506 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Middletown

85 Seascape Avenue sold for $449,000 on December 30. This 1,280 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

12 Jean Terrace sold for $390,000 on December 30. This 1,548 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

702 Fairview Drive sold for $350,000 on December 30. This 1,985 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

516 Third Beach Road sold for $1,325,000 on December 31. This home spans 3,080 sq. ft.

Portsmouth

9 Prospect Lane sold for $825,000 on December 29. This 2,980 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

0530 Narragansett Avenue sold for $274,500 on December 30. This 992 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

5 Court Street sold for $6,100,000 on December 29. This 5,241 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 5.1 baths.

1270 Main Road sold for $587,900 on December 28. This 2,070 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

20 Beach Avenue sold for $520,000 on December 30. This 1,824 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

30 Steamboat Street sold for $510,000 on December 31. This 1,001 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Tiverton

95 South Avenue sold for $425,000 on December 30. This 2,864 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

140 Hooper Street sold for $255,000 on December 28. This 1,182 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

94 Colonial Avenue sold for $254,000 on December 28. This 1,482 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

119 Leeshore Lane sold for $887,715 on December 28. this 2,930 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Little Compton

187 191 Colebrook Road sold for $500,007 on December 31. This 1,342 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.