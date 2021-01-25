Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County?

Newport

34 Elm Street sold for $1,350,000 on January 19. This 2,885 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 4.1 baths.

15 Corne Street #A sold for $645,000 on January 20. This 1,258 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

32 Catherine Street #B sold for $570,000 on January 20. This 1,506 sq. ft home has 2 bds and 2 baths.

245 Eustis Avenue #A sold for $420,000 on January 21. This 1,069 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Middletown

151 Atlantic Drive sold for $530,000 on January 19. This 2,707 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

33 Gunning Court sold for $499,000 on January 20. This 1,631 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

415 Corey Lane sold for $549,000 on January 19.This 1,773 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

75 Green End Avenue sold for $476,000 on January 22. This 1,743 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

386 Green End Avenue #6 sold for $315,000 on January 20. This 1,245 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

184 Devin Drive sold for $1,700,000 on January 22. This 6,014 sq. ft home has 5 bedrooms and 3.2 baths.

110 Linda Avenue sold for $462,500 on January 19. This 1,696 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

35 Lehigh Terrace sold for $349,000 on January 22. This 1,081 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

25 Marine Avenue sold for $335,000 on January 19. This 806 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1.1 bath.

188 Ferry Landing Circle sold for $569,000 on January 22. This 2,281 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Tiverton

61 Peaceful Way sold for $943,000 on January 19. This 3,156 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.