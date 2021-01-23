Acclaimed RI theate Trinity Repertory Company, announced two new virtual programs this week. In partnership with the Providence Public Library, America Too: Reckoning and Resilience launches on January 28 at 7:30 pm ET and continues through May, meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month. Hosts Michelle Cruz, Joe Wilson, Jr. and Christina Bevilacqua will be joined by community members and performers as they examine our community’s response to the events of the past year over the course of four episodes and a final culminating event. Access is free, but registration is required.

The Writer’s Room provides an inside look at the new play development process on the second Tuesday of each month. Each episode of the five-part series will focus on a different project, including readings from the script and discussions with the creative team. The premiere episode on February 9 at 7:30 pm ET features Anna K., an exciting, contemporary re-imagining of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina by Deborah Salem Smith. Registration is required for this event and space is limited.

Trinity’s initial foray into online programming, Your Half Hour Call with Curt, a Facebook live talk show, began in April and ended in December with 18 episodes of Artistic Director Curt Columbus engaging in lively discussion with actors, educators, and other theater makers. All episodes are archived here.

August Wilson Playreading Group

Our winter session of the August Wilson playreading group sold out in one week, so a spring session has now been added! Each week class participants will discuss one of the ten plays in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle with class leader Director of Engagement Michelle Cruz.

Adult and older teen participants will meet for 90-minutes for ten Saturdays (April 17 – June 19) for robust conversations about Gem of the Ocean, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Piano Lesson, Fences, Two Trains Raining, Jitney, King Hedley II, and Radio Golf. Financial aid is available.

Click here for further details.