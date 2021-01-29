This Monday, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will join Representative Carol McEntee, State Unclaimed Property Director Lammis Vargas, and Apsara Restaurant Owner Kim Te to announce the Treasurer’s Office will reunite over 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits with their unclaimed property.

Treasurer Magaziner’s office says that their top priority is to strengthen the state’s economy, including supporting the many small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Monday’s announcement marks the expansion of the Treasurer’s Your Money system, which automatically sends out unclaimed property checks to many recipients with no paperwork required. Treasurer Magaziner’s Unclaimed Property department has returned more than $73 million in missing money since 2015. The first automatic checks to businesses and nonprofits are expected to go in the mail next week.



The Treasurer will also announce a month-long campaign to encourage small businesses and nonprofits to search the unclaimed property database at www.FindRIMoney.com to see if any money is owed to them.