The Tiverton Public Library recently shared the following list of library programs that adults can enjoy in February.

Month of February

Adult Craft Take-Out

This month’s adult craft take-out kit contains the instructions and materials you need to make a heart dream catcher. Ask for a kit at the Information Desk or call 401-625-6796 to order a kit for porch pick-up. Available while supplies last.

Wednesday, February 3rd, 6:30-8:00pm

Virtual Evening with the Author: Richard Webb

Join us for an evening with author Richard Webb. In his book, Boats Against the Current, Webb explores the possibility that Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s honeymoon in Westport, CT, in the summer of 1920 was the real setting for The Great Gatsby. The book is illustrated with a fantastic array of never-before-seen photos, period newspaper clippings, and a myriad of compelling stories about Scott, Zelda, and their fantastically wealthy neighbor. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom a day or two before the program. This presentation will not be recorded.

Monday, February 8th, 7:00-8:00pm

Virtual Presentation: Presidential Landmarks in New England

Do you know where in New England…

• The oath of office was taken by a President of the United States?

• A plaque commemorates a Presidential visit to a bar?

• You can see a coconut that saved a President’s life?

• A former President, accused of being a traitor, was almost lynched?

Take a through 200 years of the U.S. Presidency, focusing on the native New Englanders who called the White House home. This combination of history and travelogue will be of interest to both the historically minded and tourist alike. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom a day or two before the presentation. This presentation will not be recorded.

Wednesday, February 10th, 6:30-7:30pm

Virtual Cookbook Club: Pie Academy

Cookbook Club is celebrating National Pie Month with a discussion of Pie Academy. Copies of the book are available at the library; you may also pick your own favorite pie recipe to share instead. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom a day or two before the program.

Friday, February 12th, 10:30am-11:30am

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group will read and discuss Vesper Flights: New and Collected Essays by Helen Macdonald, on the 12th of February at 10:30. Copies of the book are available at the library. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom a day or two before the program.

Wednesday, February 17th, 6:30-8:00pm

The Ultimate Virtual Presentation for Red Sox Nation

Take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with the author of the Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book. This presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events, and moments in franchise history. The program also includes trivia questions for patrons to ponder and covers Sox history from the Royal Rooters, who launched Red Sox Nation, all the way to the four World Series championships and beyond. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom a day or two before the presentation. This presentation will not be recorded.

Saturday, February 20th, 3:00pm

Winter Food Festival with Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott

Join the Library for a Live Facebook event with Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott. This is a wonderful family event where everyone can make an appetizer, entree, and dessert with Chef Rob. Check out the menu and recipes at tivertonlibrary.com. No registration necessary, just go to https://www.facebook.com/TivertonPublicLibrary on February 20th at 3:00pm.

Monday, February 22nd, 6:30-7:30pm

Virtual Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: What have you been making lately? Please join us for this informal meet-up to chat and share your creations. New members are always welcome! Feel free to craft while we chat! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom a day or two before the program.

Wednesday, February 24th, 6:30-7:30pm

Virtual Presentation: Meditation, An Antidote to Stress

Explore the healing power of meditation and learn how to create peace in your life in spite of the stress around you. Facilitated by Arlene Samsel, a long-time meditator and instructor. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log in and use Zoom 1 day before the event. This presentation will not be recorded.