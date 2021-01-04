The Newport String Project has recently launched a new series, Hidden Newport, showcasing some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts.

Their first performance, premiering on January 17th at 2 pm on YouTube, was filmed at Fort Adams and features music by Haydn, Komitas, and Walker.



Hidden Newport aims to make the music-making of the Newport String Quartet accessible from the comfort and safety of home, and give their supporters the opportunity to share the music with loved ones, near and far.



Watch the free concert here: https://youtu.be/KO8q6nEWfbE