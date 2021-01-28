Debuting for the first time this winter on February 5, The Chanler at Cliff Walk has unveiled two luxury yurts on its lawn overlooking the Cliff Walk.

Offering an intimate and elevated culinary and beverage experience, The Chanler at Cliff Walk says that the Yurts will tastefully blend Scandinavian decor with Rhode Island chicness.

Available for private use, the Yurts can seat groups of 2 to 5 people, and guests will have their own dedicated servers, as they embark on a Scandinavian-inspired dining journey curated by Michelin-trained Executive Chef, Jacob Jasinksi and his expert team.