January 15, 2021—Tonight, “Best New Artist” Grammy-nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas will debut an on-demand virtual concert with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at 8:30PM EST. Presented with support from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation and filmed in New Orleans’ historic Orpheum Theater, the performance will feature renditions of numerous band favorites, including tracks off their acclaimed album, Green Balloon, as well as their latest EP Friend Goals. Fans can watch a sneak peak of the performance HERE and can purchase tickets for the virtual event HERE.

Under the direction of Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra season features innovative programming and robust educational initiatives. For more information on the LPO please visit LPOmusic.com In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, frontwoman Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball will participate in the 35th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. King on Monday, January 18 at 11AM EST.

The event, which is presented virtually by BAM and the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, is New York City’s largest public celebration of Dr. King’s legacy. The event will feature a keynote address by Alicia Garza—author of The Purpose of Power, principal at Black Futures Lab and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network—and additional performances by PJ Morton and Sing Harlem! as well as poets Timothy DuWhite and Ashley August. Fans can RSVP to the event HERE.

Additionally, the band’s latest EP Friend Goals, which was released this past November via Verve Forecast, continues to receive critical praise. The new music includes numerous musical contributions from various friends the band has made throughout their career including CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton as well as a number of New Orleans-based creatives. Listen to/share Friend GoalsHERE. The EP follows the release of the New Orleans-based band’s major label debut, Green Balloon, which arrived in 2019 to widespread critical praise. Tank and The Bangas are Ball (frontwoman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).