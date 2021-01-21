Arts and culture organizations, arts education programs, teaching artists in healthcare, folk artists and related community projects to benefit from $750,192 in grants announced today by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA). These 120 grants, approved by the Arts Council’s Board in December, will support arts and cultural activities throughout the state during this fiscal year.

In announcing the grants, RISCA’s Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum thanked Governor Raimondo and the members of the Rhode Island General Assembly for their support. “During these difficult times, it is critically important to support our arts and culture sector,” Rosenbaum said. “Typically, the arts contribute over $2 billion annually to the Rhode Island economy, and employ more than 17,500 people. These state investments will keep the arts sector working on behalf of all Rhode Islanders, for the cultural, educational and economic benefit of the entire state.”

Newport County Youth Chorus Middle School Ensemble ($1,200), Flickers ($4,386), Island Moving Co. ($19,000), the Newport Art Museum ($21,468), newportFILM ($2,000), and the Newport String Project ($1,230) are among six organizations in Newport to receive grants.

Elsewhere in Newport County, Common Fence Music ($6,400) and Jamestown Arts Center ($3,500) received grants.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit http://www.arts.ri.gov for more information.

To receive this year’s round of annual funding, distributed by RISCA, the grantees submitted requests for support in April 2020. (Funding decisions were delayed pending the passage of the State budget.) These grants depend on support from the Rhode Island General Assembly and federally funded National Endowment for the Arts, in addition to matching dollars raised through contributions from businesses, individuals and earned income from ticket sales and admissions.

Click here to see a list of Grantees by city/town. (Dates and location may change due to the pandemic.)

link: https://risca.online/grants/grant-recipients-fy21-spring-cycle/