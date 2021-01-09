Sprout and Lentil, the Middletown-based Vegan kitchen, recently announced that they are extending their hours on Thursday to Saturday and will begin offering delivery on these evenings beginning January 14. Delivery will be available from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

“The number of people embracing the vegan and plant-based diet is growing rapidly,” says Chef Carmen Foy, “We’ve shifted to a new era of plant-based cuisine. Diners have an increased awareness of dietary options, organic products and the environmental impacts of factory farming.”

The Sprout and Lentil mission is to create food that everyone loves, with plants. This includes many Gluten Free options.

“We have listened to our customers and they want fast delivery from people they know” says Chef Foy, “for this reason we decided to offer our own delivery service”.



Sprout and Lentil, located at 796 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, also offers takeout. For more information and menus, visit www.sproutandlentil.com.