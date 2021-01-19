Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

via Social Enterprise Greenhouse

Social Enterprise Greenhouse (SEG) is now accepting applications for its Spring 2021 Impact Accelerator program. Motivated and coachable entrepreneurs who are in the process of building a business or nonprofit with a focus on social impact are encouraged to apply. The program will be conducted entirely online using the Zoom virtual platform. Applications are due by February 17, 2021, and the program begins in March. The application is available at www.bit.ly/SEGAccelerator2021.

SEG’s Impact Accelerator is the organization’s signature venture development program. It features a 12-week blended learning experience that provides social entrepreneurs with the tools, networks, and resources to further validate their venture, understand their customer, and formalize growth strategies from fundraising to social impact measurement. The purpose of the Impact Accelerator is to stimulate innovation and to help create more successful, sustainable “do well, do good” businesses, leading to healthier and more prosperous communities for all. More than 200 social ventures have graduated from SEG’s Accelerator programs since 2010, including Capital Good Fund, Solar Sister, GoPeer, Asthenis Pharmacy, and What Cheer Flower Farm.

The Spring 2021 Impact Accelerator offers a customized curriculum, peer learning, and access to the entire SEG social impact ecosystem, including a network of experts who help entrepreneurs grow their businesses in Rhode Island and beyond. The program is open to social entrepreneurs in any industry and is a significant development opportunity for enterprises that engage with a variety of social issues, including:

· Racial equity and community empowerment

· Education and youth development

· Public health

· Food and farming

· Affordable housing

· Poverty alleviation

· Workforce development

· Sustainability and environmental resilience

· Arts and culture

· International development

About Social Enterprise Greenhouse

Social Enterprise Greenhouse creates positive social and economic impact by providing social entrepreneurs and enterprises with the tools and networks they need to thrive. We also foster an ecosystem of diverse stakeholders who work to enable a more just, equitable and resilient economy. SEG operates statewide in Rhode Island from three programming sites in Providence, Newport, and Pawtucket/Central Falls. Our network of 600+ enterprises and 200+ business and community leaders contributes time, expertise, and funding to grow Rhode Island’s social impact ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.segreenhouse.org.