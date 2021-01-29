Live Streamed concerts have come a long way since the pandemic began last March. This weekend features several from across the country. We’re listing a few favorites below.

Friday and Saturday: Ann Arbor Folk Festival with artists including Colin Hay, Dar Williams, War and Treaty, Bruce Cockburn, David Bromberg and more. Details here.

War and Treaty Play the Ann Arbor Folk Festival Friday

Friday: Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez: Live at The Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Lyle Lovett & Jason Isbell: In Conversation and Song at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Brandi Carlile streams her “The Story” album live at 9PM. Details here.

Friday: Rosanne Cash and and A. M. Homes appear at 5PM, Live from the Balcony Bar at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Details here.

Friday: Adam Lambert “Live From the Roxy” beginning at 7PM. Details here.

Sunday: Sunday Brunch with Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s at Noon. Details here.