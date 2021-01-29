Live Streamed concerts have come a long way since the pandemic began last March. This weekend features several from across the country. We’re listing a few favorites below.
Friday and Saturday: Ann Arbor Folk Festival with artists including Colin Hay, Dar Williams, War and Treaty, Bruce Cockburn, David Bromberg and more. Details here.
Friday: Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez: Live at The Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.
Friday: Lyle Lovett & Jason Isbell: In Conversation and Song at 9PM. Details here.
Saturday: Brandi Carlile streams her “The Story” album live at 9PM. Details here.
Friday: Rosanne Cash and and A. M. Homes appear at 5PM, Live from the Balcony Bar at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Details here.
Friday: Adam Lambert “Live From the Roxy” beginning at 7PM. Details here.
Sunday: Sunday Brunch with Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s at Noon. Details here.