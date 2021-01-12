Senator Louis DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) has been appointed the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight for the 2021-2022 session.

“I thank President Ruggerio and my colleagues in the Senate for having confidence in my abilities to lead this important committee. As our society progresses, we must reevaluate our rules of governance that have over time become outdated. Rhode Islanders deserve a robust committee of oversight that protects their quality of life and best interests and I am eager to begin this work,” said Senator DiPalma in a statement.

The committee is tasked with considering all matters relating to the rules of the Senate, ensuring that the Senate and senatorial staff adhere to the highest standards of ethical conduct, and monitoring and evaluating the past, current and prospective performance of public bodies.

Senator DiPalma previously served on the Middletown Town Council from 2004-2008 when he was elected to the Rhode Island Senate. He also serves on the Senate Finance and Education committees.