Miss your monthly dose of Roomful? It’s been almost a year, hasn’t it? We look forward to the day we can get back out there and rock with them, meanwhile, here’s a chance to catch the legendary Rhode Island band in a live stream from the Narrows Center for the Arts.

Roomful of Blues plays as part of the Narrows Friday night concert series streaming each week at 8PM. The stream is provided free on YouTube, and donations, split 50/50 between the band and the venue, are encouraged. Click here for more information on the show.

More on Roomful: Even though Roomful of Blues lineup has changed over the years, the band has always been one of the tightest, most joyful blues ensembles in the world. Currently an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger. Singer Phil Pemberton brings his sweet and soulful vocals and adds another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots.

Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor. Along with bassist John Turner, trumpeter Carl Gerhard, drummer Chris Anzalone, keyboardist Rusty Scott, baritone and tenor saxophonist Alek Razdan, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, Roomful keeps on rockin’ into 2021!