Due to a recent increase of positive COVID cases over the past week, Rogers High School will be

shifting to Distance Learning Wednesday, January 27 through Monday, February 1.

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain said in an announcement on Tuesday night that the decision was made “because

of the inability to safely staff the school due to the close contact impact and quarantine guidelines. Our hope is that the high school will return to its hybrid model on Tuesday, February 2″.

This change does not affect the other schools in the district.

The Full Announcement