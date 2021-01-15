Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) held a briefing via Zoom this morning to update the press on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Tricia Washburn Chief, Center for Preventive Services, RIDOH Co-Lead, COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Workgroup, reported that as of 9 am this morning that 51,220 Rhode Islanders have been given vaccines (41,997 have received the first dose and 9,243 have received their second dose/are fully vaccinated).

As of January 12, the state has received 72,175 doses of the vaccine and continues to order the maximum doses that they can from the government.

Those representing RIDOH on the call say that they have been working to get the following vaccinated this week, January 11, 2021;

Here is a look at who RIDOH says is getting vaccinated during the week of January 18, 2021.

In response to a reporters question, RIDOH reports that they are actively discussing “who goes next” in the process of vaccinating Rhode Islanders.

If Rhode Island was suddenly to receive a large supply of vaccinations, RIDOH says they have 75 different sites across the state that they could possibly activate.

On Thursday, RIDOH reported 789 new positive cases of COVID-19 (total positive cases now 103,386), 375 hospitalizations, and 9 new fatalities (total now 1,996).