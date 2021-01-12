The following press release is from The Rhode Island Small Business Coalition.

Today, the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition (RISBC) congratulates Lt. Governor Daniel J. McKee as he transitions his role, and steps into the position of RI Governor.



Lt. Governor Dan McKee has been a consistently strong advocate for small business success in RI for decades, and has been a key stakeholder in the growing RISBC. The Coalition looks forward to his continued advocacy on behalf of the entire small business community in RI.



Our objective is to work closely with Governor McKee’s administration and the newly appointed Lt. Governor. The RISBC recommends this appointment to be of a strong leader prepared to represent the wide diversity of small business industries in our state, including bringing a strong voice to advocate for small business based upon their needs, goals for growth, and overall sustainability in Rhode Island.



The RISBC is committed to small business success for the betterment of all RI communities. We look forward to working closely with all elected officials in the RI General Assembly, especially at this time of transition, in order to bring them up-to-date on the Coalition’s work, as well as outline the dire needs of small businesses in RI.



We stand ready willing and able to join in any discussions regarding advocacy, business revenue, policies and legislation, and look forward to creating a stronger state for all Rhode Islanders.

About: The Rhode Island Small Business Coalition has been advocating for and supporting of small businesses since March 2020. Comprised of over 2,000 members, we ensure our collective voice is heard in order to create the changes small businesses need.