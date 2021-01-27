America’s Test Kitchen hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster return to Rhode Island – virtually.

On Thursday, February 11 at 6 pm, fans of the most popular cooking show on WSBE Rhode Island PBS are invited to attend Cocktails and Cooking with America’s Test Kitchen.

One year ago, Rhode Island PBS hosted Davison and Lancaster in a cooking demo and book signing at the Community Auditorium at Boscov’s in the Providence Place Mall to celebrate American Test Kitchen’s 20th anniversary.

Now with their new season airing on Saturdays at 5:30 pm on WSBE Rhode Island PBS has announced that the hosts are back for an interactive demonstration and cooking party from their homes. Davison and Lancaster will share a Valentine’s Day recipe complete with cocktails. Fans will be able to ask questions, hear what the cast has been cooking up in quarantine, and find out what’s on the menu in the new season.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome Julia and Bridget to Rhode Island PBS,” said David W. Piccerelli, president of Rhode Island PBS in a statement. “Their authentic enthusiasm and relatable advice make them a favorite among viewers.”



Cocktails and Cooking with America’s Test Kitchen is free to attend, but registration is required. The event will be held on OVEE (Online Viewing and Engagement Experience), a safe and secure media viewing platform used by public TV stations across the country.

America’s Test Kitchen’s book How to Cocktail is available for purchase during registration and includes a one-year Rhode Island PBS membership featuring RIPBS | Passport, PerksConnect, a 12-month subscription to Rhode Island Monthly magazine, and the Rhode Island PBS monthly eNewsletter.

Registered attendees will be entered to win one of three America’s Test Kitchen gift baskets, awarded after the event.

For more information and to register, visit ripbs.org.