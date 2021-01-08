What’s Up Newp has been recognized with an honor mention in the 2021 Common Good Awards.

Organized by Rhode Island Monthly and Rhode Island Foundation, the Common Good Awards program recognizes Rhode Island businesses of all sizes that inspire philanthropy in their employees around the state.

Winners of the 2021 Common Good Awards were Ocean State Job Lot (large category:250+ employees), Falvey Insurance (medium category: 50-249 employees), Grey Sail Brewing (small category: 10 – 49 employees), and Bloom Back Flowers (micro category: 9 employees or less).

Judges for the awards were Sharon Collier, vice president of human resources, Rhode Island Foundation; Emmanuel Echevarria, director of human resources, city of Providence; Sarah Francis, editor, Rhode Island Monthly; Liz Catucci, president and CEO, Northern Rhode Island Chamber; and Katie Soares, vice president, senior public affairs manager, Citizens Bank.

Read more about the winners and awards here on Rhode Island Monthly – 2021 COMMON GOOD AWARDS

An honorable mention in the micro category, the judges hailed What’s Up Newp: “The virtual tip jars for musicians and bartenders as well as the virtual concerts by musicians are a provocative reminder that the local arts community also needs support during the crisis”.

When the pandemic began, our team at What’s Up Newp recognized that many in the hospitality and entertainment industry would be out of work. We quickly put together a tip jar for the service industry and hospitality workers. It was a tool where our readers could go to a spreadsheet and directly support their favorite (or a random) local worker or musician who was out of work via Venmo or Paypal. From what we’ve heard from those who received support, we believe that the program raised thousands of dollars for local musicians and employees. People were looking to support their favorite bartender, barber, musician, and artists.

We thank Rhode Island Monthly and The Rhode Island Foundation for this honor. The community that we serve has made What’s Up Newp what it is today, when times get tough for our readers and neighbors we’re happy to help in any way that we can.

In 2020, What’s Up Newp was named Best Local News-Blog Statewide by Rhode Island Monthly readers. It was the third year in a row that we’ve received the honor. Thank you to Rhode Island Monthly and their readers for their ongoing support and recognition.

On January 14, tune in at 4 pm below to hear from all of the 2021 winners (including What’s Up Newp).